Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
James Nash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
samsung, SM-G998B
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
plant
blackbird
agelaius
Birds Images
Food Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
wasp
andrena
hornet
apidae
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
Leaf Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Unsplash Editorial
6,798 photos · Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Shapes, Patterns & Textures
78 photos · Curated by Kirill
shape
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Summer
88 photos · Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
outdoor