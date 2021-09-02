Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Monique Caraballo
@meaux
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ithaca, NY, USA
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ithaca
ny
usa
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
agaric
mushroom
fungus
amanita
photography
photo
Free images
Related collections
Monumental
21 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
monumental
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Spaced Out
60 photos
· Curated by Zandria Ross
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
night
Festive moments with friends
43 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images