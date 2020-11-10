Go to Savvas Kalimeris's profile
@savvas_kalimeris
Download free
gray rock on green grass
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Parnitha, Greece
Published on Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

parnitha
greece
Nature Images
hiking
Spring Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
Travel Images
rocks
explore
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
rubble
ground
slate
outdoors
soil
Public domain images

Related collections

Lights and Bulbs
401 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lamp
Prayers and Peace
24 photos · Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor
Walls
77 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking