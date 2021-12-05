Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ilya Babakov
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Arts & Culture
,
Spirituality
,
Street Photography
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
street photography
dome
architecture
building
symbol
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
mosque
lamp
Free stock photos
Related collections
outside.
825 photos · Curated by Abigail Hodde
outside
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Religious Architecture
133 photos · Curated by Alex Cavaco
religiou
architecture
building
TEMPL
16 photos · Curated by Sarah Cargill
templ
india
human