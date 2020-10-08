Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernie Almanzar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
beatiful
Girls Photos & Images
rocks
lehenga
portrait
model
traditional
apparel
clothing
dress
female
human
People Images & Pictures
evening dress
fashion
robe
gown
Women Images & Pictures
wedding gown
Wedding Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Fire
170 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos · Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay
People on Adventures
184 photos · Curated by Max Joles
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor