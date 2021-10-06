Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Caroline Attwood
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
cup
coffee cup
pottery
saucer
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Snowy Mountains
56 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
snowy
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Workspace
93 photos
· Curated by Vicky Potts
workspace
desk
work
It's business time
75 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
business
work
office