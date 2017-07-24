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Monika Grabkowska
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Food & Drink
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basket of strawberry fruits with jar of jam
strawberry jam
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 24, 2017 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
home
fruit
healthy food
strawberry
brown
healthy
simple
strawberries
country
food and drink
jam
vegetarian
summer food
summer fruit
strawberry jam
frozen fruit
homemade jam
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