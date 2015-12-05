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Chanan Greenblatt
chanan
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baseball players playing on field during daytime
view of a baseball game
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Yankee Stadium, United States
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Published on
December 5, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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yankee stadium
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