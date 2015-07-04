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Taylor Davidson
tdavidson
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bartender standing beside table
Bartenders serving in a bar
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NoMad Bar at the NoMad Hotel, New York, United States
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Published on
July 4, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
people
restaurant
interior
table
bar
beer
drink
glasses
alcohol
blur
employee
pub
beverage
liquor
bartender
night time
serving
pov
bar tender
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