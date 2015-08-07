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Austin Schmid
schmidy
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barrel wave
Big ocean surf wave
A map marker
Torrey Pines State Beach
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Published on
August 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
green
splash
cloud
waves
wave
california
tropical
surf
clean
outdoors
roll
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