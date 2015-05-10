Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jon Phillips
jonphillips
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
barn house near leafless tree and pathway
Valkyr Stables
A map marker
Valkyr Stables, Saint-Philippe, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 10, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
clouds
trees
orange
grey
farm
peace
horses
fence
country
barn
solitude
cloudy
stable
horse farm
solace
paddock
corral
canada
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20