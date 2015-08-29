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Richard Loader
fhfpix
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bare trees
Black and white branches
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX RICOH IMAGING, GR
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
trees
wood
grey
fog
woods
england
spooky
mist
frost
branch
magical
mystical
oak
branches
bark
haze
misty
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