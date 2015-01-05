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Jon Stutfield
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bare trees and ground covered in snow under clear skies
Frozen orchard path
A map marker
Welford Rd, Alcester B50 4LY, UK, Warwickshire, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
snow
fall
light
grass
white
beautiful
ice
shadow
path
sunshine
sunlight
woods
trail
frost
flare
covered
united kingdom
warwickshire
PNG images
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