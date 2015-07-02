Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alexandra Diaconu
dasdasha2015
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
bare tree in the middle of snow field
Tree in fog and snow
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
grey
minimal
montreal
winter landscape
cold
gray
arctic
frozen
landslide
blizzard
tree silhouette
season
hillside
white snow
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20