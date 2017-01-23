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Joanna Kosinska
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bare tree during daytime
tree
A map marker
West Yorkshire, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
black
trees
wall
january
mood
gloomy
space
building
moon
plant
night
universe
united kingdom
outer space
outdoors
astronomy
slate
west yorkshire
Royalty-free images
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