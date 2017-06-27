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PAN XIAOZHEN
zhenhappy
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barbecue on brown board
Meat skewers on a tray
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
table
dinner
brown
tomato
lunch
vegetable
meat
bokeh
meal
plate
onion
kebab
skewer
bread
toast
french toast
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