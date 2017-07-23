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Monika Grabkowska
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Featured in
Food & Drink
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banana bread on coaster
yeast muffins with apple
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Published on
July 23, 2017 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
dessert
food and drink
basket
muffin
bun
homemade food
plant
leaf
bread
pastry
flora
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