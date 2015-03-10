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Alex Keda
keda
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bamboo trees
Green bamboo clump
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 10, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
china
indonesia
bamboo
blur
bokeh
greenery
thick
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