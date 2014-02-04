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Oliver Pacas
oliverpacas
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ball cactus photography near window
Potted cactus white thorns
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
home
plant
garden
grey
window
home decor
gardening
flatlay
pot
home decoration
sharp
looking down
thorn
cacti
spikes
spike
zenith
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