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baked pastry
shine in darkness
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
light
vintage
shadow
taiwan
meat
taipei
light and shadow
pork
illuminated
plant
fruit
wood
clothing
egg
meal
apparel
blueberry
sweets
dish
4K images
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