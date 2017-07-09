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Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian
foodess
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Featured in
Food & Drink
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baked pancake with sauce
Recipe on www.foodess.com
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Published on
July 9, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
rose
desert
dessert
plate
berries
pie
sweet
spoon
berry
napkin
crumble
cobbler
baked
fruta
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