Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
on
August 10, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
On guard at the Western Wall.
Related tags
israel
jerusalem
state of israel
israeli man
israeli
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Black Wallpapers
man
finger
Free images
Related collections
Conceptual
301 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
conceptual
People Images & Pictures
man
Cosmetic
360 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
cosmetic
beauty
Makeup Backgrounds
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers