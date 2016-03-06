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Kawin Harasai
kawin
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bag, vase, and conifer cone on table covered in white mantle
Artsy Tablescape
A map marker
Thailand
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-A2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
outdoor
grass
grey
still life
table
field
picnic
bag
journal
leather
lace
wallet
vase
break
tablecloth
table cloth
pinecone
thailand
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