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Pavel Badrtdinov
pavelbadrtdinov
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back view photography of two person under umbrella on snowy day
Couple sharing umbrella
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A65V
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
man
couple
winter
love
rain
grey
adult
together
blur
umbrella
bokeh
cold
windy
shelter
beanie
winter coat
winter coats
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