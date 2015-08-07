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Benjamin Combs
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back of person standing between tall trees
Woman in a shirt in a forest
A map marker
Big Cottonwood Canyon
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
forest
trees
women
grey
hiking
camping
walking
shirt
woods
outdoors
explore
hiker
camper
brunette
changing
flannel
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