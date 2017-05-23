Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
baby wearing pink tutu dress
Tiny Ballerina
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
flower
pink
baby
grey
newborn
child
dance
pose
blanket
ballerina
infant
tulle
tutu
lay
human
toy
doll
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20