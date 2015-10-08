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Mindy Olson P
mindyop
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baby in brown swaddle
Newborn Baby
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
love
face
photography
baby
grey
newborn
eye
eyes
cute
child
lifestyle
happiness
youth
lips
baby wallpaper
soft
serious
tiny
cuddle
intense
HDR images
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