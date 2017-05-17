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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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baby covered in green blanket on black leather surface
New to the world
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
baby
grey
newborn
parents
new
young
blanket
motherhood
small
look
infant
side
tiny
wrapped
swaddle
human
face
photography
photo
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