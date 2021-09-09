Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Phil Botha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Western Springs, Auckland, New Zealand
Published
on
September 9, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
new zealand
western springs
auckland
mystical
new zealand birds
baby bird
backlighting
bokeh
fresh air
fresh
spring morning
Spring Images & Pictures
cygnets
cygnet
baby swan
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
goose
plant
field
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Technology
269 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
technology
electronic
HD Phone Wallpapers
Yoga mindfulness
64 photos
· Curated by Carolin Voigt
mindfulness
Yoga Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Fog
154 photos
· Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor