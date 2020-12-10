Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Girl with three plants.
Related tags
flawil
svizzera
plant
feey
plants
studio
bloomscape
patchplants
pflanze
thesill
potted plant
indoor plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
houseplants
plantlover
interior
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Houseplants
235 photos
· Curated by Jamie Kazmercyk
houseplant
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Kamerplanten
31 photos
· Curated by Co Verhoeven
kamerplanten
plant
potted plant
Plants
80 photos
· Curated by Olga Bel
plant
Flower Images
blossom