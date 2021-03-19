Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Margaret Jaszowska
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Jaydeep Collection
738 photos
· Curated by Kapeel Patel
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
FOOD
76 photos
· Curated by Sally Jane
Food Images & Pictures
sweet
confectionery
Food
58 photos
· Curated by Michelle Conrads
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vintage photo
Related tags
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
creme
cream
dessert
icing
human
People Images & Pictures
lobster
seafood
sea life
Animals Images & Pictures
Cake Images
cake slice
cake decorating
magazine cover
breakfast
breakfast in bed
provance
candle light
Free stock photos