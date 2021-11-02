Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fran Jungen
@fotographix
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Canon, EOS R6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
weisser Pilz mit Herbstbokeh im Hintergrund
Related tags
switzerland
mushroom
bokeh
herbst
Light Backgrounds
pilze
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leaves
white mushroom
pilz
plant
amanita
agaric
fungus
Backgrounds
Related collections
Work
80 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog
Experimental
101 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
experimental
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
magic
outdoor
Light Backgrounds