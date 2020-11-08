Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
The Local Beans, Lê Hồng Phong, Phước Ninh, Hải Châu District, Đà Nẵng, Vietnam
Published
on
November 9, 2020
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bartenders are surrounding the bar in a coffee shop.
Related tags
vietnam
the local beans
lê hồng phong
phước ninh
hải châu district
đà nẵng
coffee making
Coffee Images
thelocalbeans
danang
nguyendhn
bartender
Brown Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
machine
workshop
alloy wheel
Public domain images
Related collections
shop image
24 photos
· Curated by mayumi yui
shop
Coffee Images
cafe
KLVNT Vietnam
571 photos
· Curated by Kelvin Tu
vietnam
outdoor
building
Small Businesses
11 photos
· Curated by Gregor Kalfas
small business
furniture
human