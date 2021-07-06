Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andrea tapia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Natural photography with a touch of gold and human reference.
Related tags
jewerly
neckless
HD Gold Wallpapers
trend
wallpaper for mobile
girly style
accessory
accessories
jewelry
human
People Images & Pictures
earring
crystal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Dancers
36 photos
· Curated by Susan Rubenstein
dancer
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Snow
29 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
Patterns
45 photos
· Curated by Manuel Will
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds