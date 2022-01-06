Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Margaret Weir
@margotd1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Knoxville, TN, USA
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
knoxville
tn
usa
fungus
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
mushroom
plant
agaric
amanita
Backgrounds
Related collections
Warm and Muted Vol. 2
365 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Spiritual
140 photos · Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
Miniatures
22 photos · Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban