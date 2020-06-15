Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua J. Cotten
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Riverwood Farms Lake, Memphis, TN
Published
on
June 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A green heron fledgling had a tadpole for a quick snack.
Related tags
riverwood farms lake
memphis
tn
Birds Images
heron
green heron
fledgling
juvenile
hunting
fishing
meal
tadpole
wading
outdoors
Nature Images
wildlife
tennessee
bird of prey
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
Creative Commons images
Related collections
That Asian Life
245 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
asian
People Images & Pictures
human
Inspiration Diverse
319 photos
· Curated by Cecile Rayssiguier
inspiration
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Looking up
43 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
looking up
building
HD Windows Wallpapers