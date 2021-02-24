Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Minh Trí
@miic
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 25, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
plant
geranium
blossom
Related collections
Christmas
314 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Trees, Mountains, Changing Leaves, Forest, Nature, Pine
308 photos · Curated by Sarah W
leafe
pine
HD Forest Wallpapers
Floral Envy
450 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
petal