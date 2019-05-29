Go to Dariya S.'s profile
@tambleweed
Download free
water drops on green leaf plant
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Apple, iPhone 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
blossom
acanthaceae
Flower Images
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Jungle Backgrounds
land
Nature Images
annonaceae
Free pictures

Related collections

Around Boston
257 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
boston
united state
building
Toolkits
34 photos · Curated by Natalie Cooper-Berthe
toolkit
tool
blog
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking