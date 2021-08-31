Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Peter Steiner 🇨🇭
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lac de Montsalvens, Schweiz
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lac de montsalvens
schweiz
HD Water Wallpapers
fir
abies
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
lake
conifer
Backgrounds
Related collections
Monday Mantra
30 photos
· Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #31: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures