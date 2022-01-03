Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Spencer DeMera
@spencer_demera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Francisco Bay Area, CA, USA
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
san francisco bay area
ca
usa
winter walk
after rain
green grass
east bay area
wallpaper 2021
oak trees
HD Wallpapers
oak tree
winter afternoon
Winter Images & Pictures
green fields
afternoon
walk
clear sky
clear skys
bay area
wine country
Public domain images
Related collections
Negative Space Travel
462 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
orange & red
106 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
camera
59 photos
· Curated by Ana Tarouca
camera
electronic
HD Grey Wallpapers