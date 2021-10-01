Go to Kacper Borucki's profile
@borutzki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Tatrzański Park Narodowy, Kuźnice, Zakopane, Polska
Published agoDSC-W290
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Photo taken on track between Świnica and Kasprowy Wierch, 09.2021.

Related collections

Into the Wild
396 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking