Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hasibgrapher
@hasibgrapher
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
West Bengal, India
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fern Leafs
Related tags
west bengal
india
moody forest
moody greenery
fern leaf
Leaf Backgrounds
green aesthetic
nature images
natural beauty
unspalsh
plant
fern
rug
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Hitched
27 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
hitched
Wedding Backgrounds
marriage
nyekundu
3,700 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
nyekundu
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
The Wedding
255 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
bride