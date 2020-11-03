Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
10 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
minimalism
natural decor
winter branches
white branches
winter decoration
hygge
white walls
candles on a tray
candle decor
minimalism in the apartment
winter decor
branches
white candles
minimalistic design
white room
purejulia
pine cone
HD Grey Wallpapers
candle
plant
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
icons
29 photos
· Curated by Victoria Okrugova
icon
HD White Wallpapers
accessory
Cozy home (minimal staff, home baking, domestic)
83 photos
· Curated by pure julia
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Hygge
12 photos
· Curated by Kiova Staley
hygge
HD Grey Wallpapers
pottery