Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Endri Killo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Albania
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
albania
Brown Backgrounds
wild nature
Nature Backgrounds
nature images
rock mountain
mountain climbing
mountain landscape
fogy mountain
fog
landscape nature
HD Landscape Wallpapers
grey clouds
clouds mountains
cloudy sky
Nature Images
outdoors
plateau
countryside
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Unsplash Book
103 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Workspace
93 photos · Curated by Vicky Potts
workspace
desk
work
Summer + Tropical
125 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor