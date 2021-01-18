Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Zopf
@daniel_zopf
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Spalt, Germany
Published
on
January 18, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
spalt
germany
House Images
house in forest
house in the forest
house in the woods
#lonely house
lonelyhouse
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
field
outdoors
grassland
rural
farm
countryside
Grass Backgrounds
plant
pasture
Public domain images
Related collections
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,140 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
mind body spirit
1,403 photos
· Curated by Huey
People Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blog
Raindrops + Glass
63 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
raindrop
glass
rain