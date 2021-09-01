Go to Sayan Majhi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown leather strap black chronograph watch
brown leather strap black chronograph watch
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Flatlay photography of a leather watch.

Related collections

Vintage
133 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds
Adventure
148 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Education
207 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
education
Book Images & Photos
united state
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking