Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
archeology
aswan
blue sky
civilization
culture
dam
Desert Images
discovery
hieroglyphs
history
HD Holiday Wallpapers
key of life
lake nasser
abandoned
egypt
egyptian
felucca
God Images & Pictures
heritage
Free images
Related collections
People
127 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
kids
53 photos
· Curated by Nicole Ramey
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
People Images & Pictures
World Book Day
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers