Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ozzie Kirkby
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Knox Mountain Drive, Kelowna, BC, Canada
Published
on
June 8, 2021
ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
knox mountain drive
kelowna
bc
canada
wildlife
Deer Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
antelope
mammal
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
path
trail
outdoors
elk
Nature Images
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
Public domain images
Related collections
Architecture
207 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
MAKE A SPLASH
468 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
splash
wafe
sea
Say Cheese
172 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
camera
photography
electronic