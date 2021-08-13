Go to Praveen Thirumurugan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
chess pieces on chess board
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Chess game being played

Related collections

Cosmetic
348 photos · Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
cosmetic
beauty
Makeup Backgrounds
books
350 photos · Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers
weather & sky
177 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking