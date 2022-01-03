Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Liza Pooor
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-PL8
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
birch
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
vegetation
tree trunk
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
oak
HD Sky Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Moody and Atmospheric
149 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
moody
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Explore Yosemite Park
60 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite
Makers: Cat and Ben
16 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
picture